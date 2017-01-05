East Texas woman sentenced to 40 years for fatal 'sacrifice' shooting

A DeBerry, Texas woman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the slaying of a Waskom man in what she claimed was a moment of temporary insanity induced by drug use.

Clinton Wayne Saizon, 36 was found shot to death in his mobile home Dec. 5, 2015. A few days later, 25-year-old Marilyn Marche Kirkland was arrested and charged with his murder and later indicted by a grand jury.

Kirkland pled guilty in Harrison County District Court on Tuesday, paving the way for the punishment phase of her trial to get under way.

Assistant District Attorney Shawn Connally presented evidence to the jury and Kirkland herself took the stand during the 2-day trial, testifying that she and Saizon had been shooting up meth and reading the Bible on her phone when they decided that one of them needed to be sacrificed.

Ultimately, Kirkland claimed that in their drug-induced state, they became convinced that Saizon was the son of the devil and so she shot him. A forensic pathologist also took the stand in Kirkland's defense, testifying that she suffered a delusional and possibly post-traumatic stress disorder that was made worse by drugs.

Kirkland faced 5 years to life in prison. The jury deliberated for about an hour and 40 minutes before returning to recommend the 40-year sentence.

Under Texas law, Kirkland must serve at least half of her sentence before she would be eligible for parole.

