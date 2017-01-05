Man suspected of shooting car that nearly hit person in street

WANTED: Sylbryan Whitehead, 19, of the 3000 block of Parkridge Street in Shreveport, 2 counts of attempted second-degree murder. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are looking for a man suspected of shooting at a motorist who reportedly came close to hitting a pedestrian while backing out of a driveway.

Authorities say they have a warrant to arrest 19-year-old Sylbryan Whitehead, of the 3000 block of Parkridge Street in Shreveport, on 2 counts of attempted second-degree murder.

The gunfire occurred the evening of Jan. 2 in the 6100 block of West Canal Boulevard.

A large group of individuals reportedly were standing in the roadway when a vehicle occupied by the driver and one other person backed out of a driveway.

"In response to nearly striking one of the subjects, a man standing in the crowd produced a handgun and fired numerous rounds, striking the victim's car as it drove away," police Cpl. Marcus Hines said. The bullets narrowly missed the car's occupants.

Whitehead's bonds total $500,000.

Authorities urge anyone with information about him or the altercation to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the group's website, lockemup.org

