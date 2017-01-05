Slick road conditions possible as winter weather moves in

As we gear up, for the first winter weather event of the season, now is a good time to remind everyone of potential road hazards. Overnight a cold front will move through the region bringing in a very cold air mass. There is potential to see showers and yes, even snow showers and flurries.

If you live north of I-30, you have the best shot at seeing light snow showers overnight into the start of the day on Friday. Anywhere from a light dusting to 1", for isolated areas will be possible. As the day progresses, temperatures will stay chilly, with daytime highs struggling to get out of the mid 30s. The rest of the ArkLaTex may see a few flurries, but generally, no more than a light dusting at most will be possible.

The bigger concern for drivers will be roadway conditions. Slick roadways will be possible through the day on Friday and into the start of the day Saturday. This is especially true for elevated roads, like overpasses and bridges. Why do these areas freeze first? Elevated surfaces will be surrounded by the frigid air, allowing these roads to cool rapidly with the air temperature. Most other roads will cool at a much slower pace, because they only have one surface coming in contact with the cold air.

Wet surfaces, again, especially on those elevated roadways, could freeze over Friday night at temperatures drop drastically into the low to mid 20s.

Take it easy out there, and be safe!

