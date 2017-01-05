Family: Oil City man hurt in wreck remains unconscious

An Oil City man's family says he is out of surgery but still unconscious after a wreck the morning of Jan. 5 in northern Caddo Parish.

A passerby reported the wreck that happened about 7:30 a.m. on Louisiana Highway 1 south of Rodessa and north of Vivian.

Police said 35-year-old Joshua Cupples was traveling north when his truck left the road and struck a line of trees.

First responders found Cupples unconscious and suffering from head, spleen and ankle injuries.

North Caddo Ambulance Services took him to University Health in Shreveport, where he remains in critical condition.

Authorities still are investigating the cause of the crash.

