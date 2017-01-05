Teens arrested in Texarkana for vehicle thefts

Three teens are behind bars after being charged with stealing cars in Texarkana.

One arrest is expected in the near future. The group is believed to be responsible for vehicle burglaries in the Spring Lake Park area.

Eight vehicles reported stolen have been recovered. At least 13 cases have been reported over the last two months. A total of 39 arrest warrants has been issued for the four teens.

Arrests have been made over the last week, according to Shawn Vaughn, Texarkana, Texas Public Information Officer.

“The juveniles used those stolen vehicles to drive around at night looking for neighborhoods that had several cars on the street or in a driveway," said TTPD Detective Tabitha Colley. "They would get out and start checking car door handles. They would steal anything of value from unlocked vehicles that they found. If the keys had been left inside the car, they stole it too and would drive it until it ran out of gas before abandoning it.”

“In this case, the juveniles told us that they would just move on to the next vehicle if the car door was locked when they tried it," said TTPD Detective James Dean.

Police say the three teens in custody are aged 15 and 16.

"The only reason that a particular car was broken into was that it was an easy target," Dean said. "It sounds almost too simple, but the single most effective thing that you can do to protect your property is to lock it up.”

