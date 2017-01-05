2016 warmest on record for Shreveport

2016 will go down as one of the warmest on record across the ArkLaTex, and the warmest since records began back in 1875 for the city of Shreveport.

In fact, 10 out of the 12 months averaged temperatures higher than normal. For the year, Shreveport was 3.3 degrees warmer than average. As we transitioned out of a rather strong El Nino year into a strengthening La Nina setup in the fall, it led to drier (even drought conditions for many) and more mild late months.

July saw 30 out of 31 days with temperatures topping out over 90 degrees. However, just 7 days topped out over 100, with the warmest day(s) being July 23 and August 12 when the temperature reached 101 degrees.

As it continues to look more likely to be a moderate to strong La Nina year, temperatures tend to run a bit warmer than normal. The Southern Plains also tend to be a drier as well. According the climate outlook put out by NOAA, that is the forecasted trend as we head into the spring months.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.