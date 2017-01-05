Texarkana residents concerned over water taste, smell

Some Texarkana residents have noticed that the city's water tastes and smells a little off, but it's okay.

"The water was always safe to drink met all the EPA requirements for safe drinking water," J.D. Phillips, director of Texarkana Water Utilities. "It did have an earthly smell, earthy taste especially if you were using hot water.

Across Texarkana, fire hydrants are being flushed to rid water of a bad taste to it.

Phillips said that recent rains have caused a two-foot rise at Wright Patman Lake where water is pumped into the city's system.

The rain has stirred up sediment at the bottom of the lake, causing the bad smell and taste.

Phillips assures that the taste and smell are no danger to customers.

Texarkana Water utilities are now using water from Millwood Lake.

