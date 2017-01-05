SPD investigating shooting in Sunset Acres

Shreveport police are investigating after bullets struck a house on Thursday morning.

Police say it happened after 1:30 a.m. Police responded to a call in the 3100 block of Lancaster Street between W. Canal Boulevard and Jewella Avenue.

Officers are collecting evidence, including shell casings, found on the road.

No injuries were reported

Police have interviewed residents of the home that was shot.

Investigators are working to determine how many times the home was struck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit the group's website.

