Police seek help identifying 1 of 2 liquor store robbery suspects

Shreveport police have released a surveillance camera image in hopes the public can help them identify one of 2 men suspected of robbing a liquor store.

The holdup happened shortly after 8 p.m. Jan. 4 at Thrifty Liquor in the 8400 block of Linwood Avenue.

Two gunmen ordered an undisclosed number of people to lie on the floor and demanded money from the store clerk, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

The duo fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Both stand 5'8" to 5'9" tall, have average builds and were wearing masks and dark clothing.

No one was hurt.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the holdup to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the group's website.

