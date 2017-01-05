2 gunmen rob Texarkana pizza joint; manager hit with a gun

Texarkana, Ark., police are investigating the robbery of a pizza restaurant.

Two masked gunmen took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register at Pizza Hut in the 3700 block of North State Line Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 4, authorities said.

The robbers fled on foot.

Six employees and no customers were in the eatery at the time of the holdup.

The restaurant's manager told police he was injured when one of the robbers assaulted him with a gun.

The manager was taken to a Texarkana hospital for treatment of injuries authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

