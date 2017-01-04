Teen accused of shooting passenger on Barksdale Blvd.

A Benton resident is accused of shooting a passenger in a vehicle on Barksdale Boulevard in Bossier City.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service's Violent Offender Task Force arrested 18-year-old Caleb Elijah Wallace the afternoon of Jan. 4 on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

He was booked into Caddo Correctional Center as a fugitive from Bossier City and later transferred to the Bossier City Jail. His bond has been set at $500,000.

The shooting happened about 8:45 p.m. Dec. 31.

It arose from from an argument involving 18-year-old Demuntae Lashun Bell, of Bossier City, and a group in the parking lot of the U.S. Petrol gas station in the 5400 block of Barksdale Boulevard, authorities said.

After the argument, Bell got into a vehicle and left. Wallace the rest of the group left in a different vehicle, police said.

Both vehicles were headed north on Barksdale Boulevard between Golden Meadows Drive and Robert E. Lee Boulevard when a shot was fired from the group's vehicle, striking Bell in his left arm and lower torso.

The vehicle in which Bell was riding stopped in the parking lot of New Life Worship Center in the 2000 block of Robert E. Lee Boulevard.

The other vehicle drove off.

The wounded teen was taken to University Health in Shreveport, where he underwent surgery and remains hospitalized.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

