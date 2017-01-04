Winter's first snowfall expected for some parts of the ArkLaTex

The first snowfall of winter is expected to arrive in the ArkLaTex on Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Light accumulations of snow are possible, which could lead to a few slick spots for the morning commute Friday.

Right now, the most likely locations to see some accumulation are near and north of the Interstate 30 corridor, including Texarkana.

Accumulations are less likely farther south, with little more than a few flurries expected around Shreveport-Bossier City and the rest of the Interstate 20 corridor and points south.

Snow is expected to spread out of Oklahoma and into the northern ArkLaTex after midnight Thursday.

Snow likely will taper off by early Friday afternoon.

Here are a few snapshots of Futuretrack:

12 a.m. Friday

4 a.m. Friday

8 a.m Friday

Noon Friday

This will be a weak, quick moving storm system which will limit potential amounts. Futuretrack is showing only about half an inch or so near and north of I-30.

Keep in mind that just a little accumulation on bridges and overpasses could create some hazardous driving conditions.

As is often the case with winter weather in the ArkLaTex, there could be some small shifts in the placement and amounts of snow.

Be sure to check back with us for updates.

