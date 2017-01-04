Webster tourism official placed on leave after nude livestream

Lynn Dorsey, executive director of the Webster Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau, reportedly live-streamed herself nude using her work phone while out of town on business. (Source: Facebook)

The Webster Parish tourism director who live-streamed an intimate moment between herself and her husband has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The action taken against 61-year-old Lynn Dorsey was intended to give the two some breathing room as the Webster Parish Convention & Visitors Bureau's Tourism Commission board continues its investigation, said Jerry Madden, the board's chairman.

Dorsey live-streamed herself nude the night of Dec. 19 in what was intended to be a private session with her husband while she was in Baton Rouge on business. Instead, the video was streamed from Dorsey's work-assigned smartphone to the tourism board’s public Instagram account.

The Minden Press-Herald reported that Dorsey returned to work after the incident and continued to have access to social media accounts, adding that she distributed information on behalf of the tourism bureau.

“We are dealing with everything the best we can, giving it some space and giving us time to get all the facts together and not to make everything more complicated than it already is,” Madden said.

Dorsey will be on leave until Jan. 17, when the board will meet to determine its course of action, Madden said.

“We hope for the best. We want what’s best for this parish. That’s the best that we can ask for.”

In Dorsey’s absence, the board's administrative assistant, Johnney Kennon, will act as the board’s social media manager.

Madden said he is unsure what will happen after the meeting Jan. 17 and added that the board is following all the proper steps.

“Everything that we do from this point on is being directed by our attorneys," he said. "Not only do we want to do what’s right for communities, we also want to do what’s right and legal. And we are going on the advice of our labor attorney and commission attorney.”

In December, Dorsey told the Minden Press-Herald that it was “a horrible, honest mistake. I am mortified. I would never send that type of content out intentionally.”

KSLA News 12 reached out to Dorsey for comment but did not hear back.

Meantime, Madden said there is a silver lining.

“At the time, we did not have a social media policy in place but we had just gotten an iPhone 7. So in our Jan. 17 meeting, we are having one of our members who has one of his own businesses develop a social media policy.”

Even with the new policies coming to fruition, Madden admitted one thing:

"No one is going to come out of this unscathed, no matter what happens.”

