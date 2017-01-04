Bossier deputies seek yard sign-snatcher caught on camera

The theft of a "Yard of the Month" sign in a Bossier City neighborhood has police looking for the woman caught on camera snatching it from the landscaping just outside the elderly victim's front door.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 in the 2300 block of Tall Grass Circle in the Belle Rose neighborhood, which is part of the Legacy subdivision in Bossier City.

Surveillance video released Wednesday by the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office shows a woman in jeans, boots and a hooded jacket walking calmly up the victim's driveway, pulling it from the ground and walking just as calmly away. At least until she gets a few yards down the sidewalk, where she can be seen hoisting the sign over her head in what the sheriff's office describes as a "victory pose" before vanishing into the darkness.

Some are pointing to a group of unruly housewives.

Police say this is not the first time this elderly female resident has been harassed. Over the past few months, citations have been issued to some of the neighbors for trespassing. According to deputies, the elderly resident has apparently been harassed, bullied, and cursed.

According to a statement released with the surveillance video Wednesday, detectives have spoken with neighbors, including one who fits the description of the sign thief and trespasser, but none of them admit any involvement.

Detectives say some of the neighbors claim a group known as “Legacy Housewives” are involved in this latest trespass, but no suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.