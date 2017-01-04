Police release surveillance image of car suspected in hit and run

Police are searching for the white Chevrolet Caprice sedan they believe are responsible for a hit and run crash that sent a woman to the hospital. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are hoping someone will recognize the white Chevrolet Caprice seen on video leaving the scene of a recent hit and run that sent a woman to the hospital.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Linwood Avenue at West 72nd Street on December 29. That's where at least 2 witnesses told officers the woman was struck by a speeding car after she got off a SporTran bus along the busy 4-lane road.

The impact flipped her into the air and she landed in the lane of travel. The woman's injuries were not considered life-threatening, but the driver of the car did not stick around to help.

Shreveport crash investigators were able to recover an image of the sedan, which they say might be easier to spot due to its aftermarket sunroof.

They're hoping it's release to the public will help them identify the driver.

Police believe the car is the area often.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.