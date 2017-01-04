More Dunkin' Donuts coming to Shreveport

Great news for doughnut lovers: new Dunkin' Donuts locations will be coming to Shreveport in the coming months.

A deal signed between New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees and Bourbon Street Donuts, LLC franchisee owner Vik Patel will develop up to 69 new locations in Louisiana, according to a news release.

The number or location of new Dunkin' Donuts for Shreveport has not been released.

“As Dunkin’ Donuts franchisees we are committed to growing the brand in Louisiana and playing an important role in the daily lives of people who live, work and visit here," Patel said.

Shreveport has two Dunkin' Donuts locations: one on the corner of Southfield Road and Youree Drive and one on Mansfield Road. Bossier City has a Dunkin' Donuts on Jimmie Davis Highway.

"We’re excited to open our first few restaurants under this partnership next year, and developing even more restaurants over the long-term,” Patel said.

For more on Dunkin' Donuts, visit its website here.

