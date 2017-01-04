Police search for gunman who shot at, chased man

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A man says he had to run for his life Tuesday night after he says someone pulled a gun and started shooting at him in Shreveport.

It happened just after 11 p.m. at the Renaissance of Allendale apartments in the 1100 block of Allen Avenue.

Shreveport police say the victim was about to leave the complex when he was approached by men asking for cigarettes. Seconds after, the men allegedly began shooting at him. The victim told police he ran down the street to get away.

It's unclear how many times he was shot or if he was struck at all. Police say he did not need hospitalization.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport Police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.