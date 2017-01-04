Hyundai GLOVIS to bring 396 new jobs to former GM plant

It's been 4 years since the General Motors assembly plant in Shreveport shut down. When those doors shut, hundreds of jobs disappeared. What's the holdup? What of the unfulfilled promises of jobs to replace some of those lost? KSLA News 12's Victoria Shirley investigates.

It's been 4 years since the General Motors assembly plant in Shreveport shut down. When those doors shut, hundreds of jobs disappeared. What's the holdup? What of the unfulfilled promises of jobs to replace some of those lost? KSLA News 12's Victoria Shirley investigates.

Targeting a retail cost of $6,800, the company says they will position the Elio vehicle as a cost-effective alternative to four-wheeled autos.

After promises of new jobs, former GM plant remains empty

GLOVIS America is bringing a $1 million distribution center to the former General Motors plant in west Shreveport that is expected to mean 150 jobs at the facility plus create another 246 jobs indirectly.

"At least 150 direct jobs and another 300 indirect jobs so that is great news for our city and for our community," Shreveport Mayor Ollie Tyler said.

GLOVIS America bringing in $1 million Inland Distribution Center at old GM plant in Shreveport. 396 new jobs. Just announced. @KSLA pic.twitter.com/CPYtHURLaY — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) January 4, 2017

The announcement was made at the plant Wednesday morning by Hyundai GLOVIS President and CEO Glenn Clift along with Shreveport and Caddo Parish leaders and the North Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP).

GLOVIS America is a third-party, finished-vehicle logistics company for Kia Motors America and Hyundai Motor America. It also is a subsidiary of Hyundai GLOVIS Co., which is part of the Hyundai Kia Automotive Group.

"We've been working on this project for almost a year and what it is is basically a large distribution center. Kia and Hyundai-branded vehicles," said NLEP President Scott Martinez.

Workers at the state-of-the-art vehicle logistics and processing center will do quality inspections and outfit imported vehicles with equipment and exterior upgrades for 75,000 Kia vehicles annually as requested by local dealers, officials said.

The facility also will serve as Kia’s distribution hub for the central and western United States.

Officials said Shreveport's ability to ship the cars out drew GLOVIS in.

"Transportation infrastructure in place with the rail, being able to transport the vehicles from Mexico as well as from international ports," said Martinez.

“Shreveport has been chosen after a long search and due diligence process to replace GLOVIS' long-term facility in Texas,” Clift said. “A combination of existing infrastructure, strong labor force and competitive inbound/outbound rail and outbound trucking costs allowed Shreveport to beat the competition."

Officials anticipate this facility "will have a rapid ramp-up over the next few months," Martinez said.

No mention was made of a specific date for when hiring will begin. Martinez did say the jobs will come with an average annual salary of $31,760 plus benefits.

GLOVIS America signed a long-term lease agreement late New Year's Eve for 125,000 square feet and more than 90 adjoining acres at the former GM facility, added.

The first vehicles arrived in Shreveport by rail Tuesday, with future shipments to arrive from South Korea and potentially from sites in the United States.

GLOVIS' arrival also casts into question the long-promised arrival of Elio Motors but the NLEP claims there is space for both.

"This should not impact Elio Motors in any plans they have because this is part of the facility that was not to be utilized by Elio Motors," Martinez said.

Caddo Parish leaders claim GLOVIS is only the first step and these jobs are only part of the first phase.

"This is only the very first domino in occupying this plant and this area of our community," said Caddo Parish Commission President Matthew Linn.

About GLOVIS America

GLOVIS America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai GLOVIS CO. LTD. of South Korea. It operates in 7 ocean ports, 2 U.S. factories, 3 warehouses and one inland processing center. The company website says GLOVIS America currently handles more than 1.5 million vehicles a year and employs more than 3,000 people in the United States alone.

About HYUNDAI GLOVIS Co.

HYUNDAI GLOVIS Co. Ltd. is a Korea-based company mainly engaged in integrated logistics and distribution businesses, providing shipping and air freight logistics services. The company also is involved in equipment leasing, storage services and others. To learn more about HYUNDAI GLOVIS Co., click here.

