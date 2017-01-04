Firefighters alert man to attic fire

A Shreveport man was asleep in his home Tuesday night when he says firefighters woke him up because there was smoke coming from his attic.

The fire happened just after 11 p.m. in the 9100 block of Southwood Drive.

Firefighters say they saw smoke coming from the right side of the attic above the carport when they arrived.

There was a man sleeping inside the house at the time. He told firefighters the lights and commotion woke him up and he didn't know the attic was on fire until he went to see why they were there.

The fire was under control before 11:30 p.m.

There was moderate damage to the attic and only minor smoke damage to the rest of the house.

Firefighters say there was a working smoke detector inside the house, but there was not enough smoke inside the house to set it off.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

