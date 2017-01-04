Would-be robber fires gun when clerk can't open register

Shreveport police are looking for a furious robber who they say fired his weapon Tuesday night when a store clerk couldn't open the register at a Shreveport dollar store.

Police say the attempted armed robbery happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Family Dollar Store in the 2700 block of West 70th Street.

The robber demanded money from the register. According to police, when the clerk could not open it the robber got frustrated, fired a shot and ran off.

No one was injured during the incident and no money was taken.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.