After a devastating fire, the long road to recovery

A man out walking his dog returned to find flames engulfing his home.

"To come back in and all of a sudden your kitchen is in flames like that with fire is just insane," Byron Burford said.

The Louisiana fire marshal's office says the flames broke out in the kitchen, where a space heater had been put inside the refrigerator-freezer to thaw out a frozen coil and get it working again.

But that's just part of Burford's story.

After such a devastating fire begins the long road to rebuilding one's life.

"The lady I live with, she opened the door and hollered at me. She said, 'The house is on fire!'"

Nearly 2 dozen units from multiple firefighting agencies, including Shreveport and Caddo Fire Districts 5 and 6, spent hours battling flames that destroyed the home in the 300 block of Ellerbe Creek Circle about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews said flames were engulfing the structure when they arrived.

The woman was able to escape safely before crews arrived.

Byron Burford says he ran inside to see if he could save the only home he's known for the past decade.

"Fire hit me so hard and the heat and everything. The smoke knocked me back."

It reportedly took more than an hour to control the fire that was so hot, the heat from the flames could be felt from 100 yards away.

The challenges facing fire crews were tougher than one might first imagine.

The house just outside Shreveport's city limits got its water from a well. So firefighters had to run a fire hose about a half mile down the road to the nearest fire hydrant.

Later Wednesday, Burford could be found sifting through piles of ash, looking for their car keys.

Stuff can be replaced, he said, people cannot.

He's also grateful the flames did not spread to nearby houses.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Burford said he called the American Red Cross hoping they could get some help getting back on their feet.

Even so, he was worried less about himself than where to house their 3 dogs, including his Great Pyrenees named Ellerbe.

