2 arrested, 2 sought over car thefts, attempted car thefts, attempted burglaries

Texarkana, Ark., police have arrested 2 men and are looking for 2 more in connection with the theft of 2 vehicles, the attempted theft of other vehicles plus 2 attempts at burglarizing a pawn shop.

Authorities are looking for 19-year-old Jucquian Tyson and 20-year-old Keanu White.

On Dec. 18, a maroon 1999 GMC Sierra was stolen from a used car lot in Texarkana, Ark.. Then a rock was used to jam the gas pedal and run the vehicle in Pawn Express in the 1300 block of Dudley. When the attempted break-in failed, the stolen truck was left abandoned at the store.

The next day, police said, the same people again tried to break into the pawn shop. This time, they used a white Ford F-350 pickup that had been stolen in Texarkana, Texas. They rammed the 1-ton pickup backward into the damaged storefront but again failed to get inside and, instead, abandoned the truck nearby.

Additionally, authorities said, 2 used car lots reported that several vehicles had been vandalized. Several door locks and ignitions had been tampered with in an apparent attempt to steal the vehicles, police said.

Texarkana police have since obtained 24 warrants and identified Tyson, White, Phillip Lee and Davarski Bradley as suspects. Lee and Bradley have been arrested.

Authorities still are searching for Tyson and White. They urge anyone with information about the 2 to call 911 or call Texarkana Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-7867.

Meantime, Texarkana, Ark., police say they have seen a sharp increase in auto thefts in recent weeks. Seven vehicles have been stolen in the city since Dec. 16.

The vast majority of those were left running unattended or had been left unlocked with the keys inside, authorities said.

Six of those 7 stolen vehicles have been recovered. Texarkana police also have recovered 3 vehicles that were stolen from outside the city during the same time frame.

To date, 10 people - 3 adults and 7 juveniles - have been arrested in connection with the thefts.

"Many of these thefts could have been prevented by removing the keys and locking the vehicle," says a statement issued by the Police Department. "We urge citizens to take these simple precautions in order to protect themselves from being a victim of crime."

