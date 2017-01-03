Customer left holding gift cards hears back from Genghis Grill

D'Andrea Dorsey bought three $40 gift cards as Christmas presents. Now she's hoping to get a refund. "The people for whom we bought the gift cards, they are not willing or able to drive to Longview just to eat at Genghis." (Source: KSLA News 12)

The closure of a Shreveport restaurant disappointed one customer left holding more than $100 in gift cards.

We have an update. She's since heard back from Genghis Grill's corporate office.

D'Andrea Dorsey says she's been told she'll get a refund.

Dorsey bought $120 worth of gift cards to Genghis Grill as Christmas presents only to learn the business would close days later.

She now says someone from Genghis Grill's corporate office called her the morning of Jan. 3. The representative asked her to verify the gift cards then told her she will receive a full refund.

