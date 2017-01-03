2 persons of interest wanted in connection with car burglaries

This surveillance camera image taken early Jan. 1 at Circle K store at Airline Drive at Swan Lake Road in Bossier City shows the dark-colored sedan being used by 2 persons of interest in 9 vehicle burglaries. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

This is one of 2 persons of interest Bossier sheriff's detectives are trying to identify in connection with 9 vehicle burglaries in 2 Bossier Parish neighborhoods. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

This surveillance camera image shows 2 men at Circle K store at Airline Drive at Swan Lake Road in Bossier City early Jan. 1. Bossier sheriff's detectives say they are persons of interest in 9 vehicle burglaries. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Bossier sheriff's detectives released surveillance video and images Jan. 3 in hopes the public can help them identify 2 people of interest they want in connection with 9 car burglaries.

The break-ins occurred early New Year's Day in 2 neighborhoods, sheriff's Lt. Bill Davis said.

The thieves primarily stole guns, gun magazines and ammunition from 8 vehicles at 4 four residences in Palmetto Place subdivision and 1 in Bayou Bend subdivision.

Video captured by surveillance cameras early Jan. 1 shows the 2 persons of interest entering the Circle K store at Airline Drive at Swan Lake Road in Bossier City and going to the counter.

Their clothing matches the description of two men who had just burglarized unlocked vehicles, Davis said.

Both men are wearing camouflage pants. One also has on a blue/gray hoodie and white tennis shoes. The other is wearing a gray-looking coat and a black beanie cap with the phrase “Killin’ It.”

They were in a dark-colored sedan.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information about the persons of interest or the vehicle burglaries to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. Callers may remain anonymous.

Meantime, Sheriff Julian Whittington reminds everyone to lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of plain sight.

