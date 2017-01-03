Police release surveillance images of smoke shop robbery

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Police have released surveillance photos from the armed robbery of a Shreveport tobacco store in hopes of drumming up leads on a suspect.

It happened on December 28 at the Pipes Emporium tobacco house in the 1300 block of Centenary Boulevard, when a gunman came in and demanded money from the employees.

The employees gave the robber what he wanted and were left unharmed.

After making off with his haul, the gunman left on foot.

Parts of the incident were captured on video surveillance.

Anyone with any information on the identity or whereabouts of the robber is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit their website. A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

