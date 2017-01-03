Tires catch fire in front of Caddo Parish house

Caddo Parish investigating after tires caught fire on a person's property Monday night.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 9700 block of Wallace Lake Road between Overton Brooks and Mayo.

Firefighters say it was put out before it could get out of control.

No buildings were damaged.

Caddo Fire Districts 6 and 5 responded to the fire.

It is unclear what started the fire.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.