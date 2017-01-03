Tires catch fire in front of Caddo Parish house - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Tires catch fire in front of Caddo Parish house

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -

Caddo Parish investigating after tires caught fire on a person's property Monday night.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. in the 9700 block of Wallace Lake Road between Overton Brooks and Mayo.

Firefighters say it was put out before it could get out of control.

No buildings were damaged.

Caddo Fire Districts 6 and 5 responded to the fire.

It is unclear what started the fire.

