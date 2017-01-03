Delivery woman robbed of pizza

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A delivery woman was robbed of pizza Monday night in Shreveport's Caddo Heights neighborhood.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 1700 block of Malcolm Street.

The victim told police she was delivering pizza when she was approached by 3 men on the porch. One of the men reportedly told her he had a gun and they snatched the pizza and ran off towards Linwood.

It is unclear if the men took any money from the woman.

The delivery woman was not injured in the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

