Authorities ID woman killed in hit-and-run wreck; truck sought

Shreveport police are looking for the truck responsible for a fatal hit and run crash Tuesday morning. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

A woman is dead, a man has been arrested and police are searching for a truck following a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. along westbound Interstate 20 near the Hearne Avenue exit.

Police say 33-year-old Jason Gonzales, of Shreveport, stopped on the shoulder of I-20 after running out of gas. A woman identified as 37-year-old Dana Carver, of Shreveport, stopped to help.

Carver was standing on the shoulder of the highway while trying to put gas in Gonzales's truck when a passing pickup plowed into one of the parked vehicles, a 2001 Dodge pickup, then careened into her.

Gonzales told police on the scene that he was giving first aid to Carver and did not get a good look at the truck that hit her.

Carver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The pickup that hit her fled west on I-20.

Later, authorities learned that Gonzales had outstanding warrants for his arrest on 1 count each of having a suspended driver's license and having a brake light out.

While he was being arrested on those charges, he reportedly resisted the officer. Authorities also discovered that the Dodge pickup that had run out of gas was a stolen vehicle.

In addition to arresting Gonzales on the 2 warrants, officers charged him with 1 count each of theft of a motor vehicle and resisting an officer.

He was taken to University Health in Shreveport for treatment of a minor injury he suffered during the hit-and-run crash. Then he was booked into Shreveport City Jail at 6:55 a.m.

As a result of the wreck, traffic on I-20 at Hearne Avenue was redirected to northbound U.S. Highway 171 to westbound U.S. Highway 79 then to Jewella Avenue.

Now police are asking for the public's help locating the pickup that struck Carver. Detectives say it will have damage to its right side.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the group's website, lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.