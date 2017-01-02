2017 Preview: Projects expected to be completed this year

Now that 2016 is in the books, it's time to look ahead to 2017.

This year is expected to be one of growth for the ArkLaTex, but that growth will bring with it some growing pains. Here are some of the big projects coming to the area:

Shreveport Dog Park

The long-awaited dog park in Shreveport is expected to open this year. Construction is moving along at the site at Stoner Park along the Red River. It's expected to be finished by March.

Downtown Bossier Re-envisioning Project

Across the river in Bossier City, the makeover of the downtown area is expected to be complete by June. The city has spent more than 13-million dollars to reduce the lanes from 4-to-2, add bike lanes, and new sidewalks, among other things.

Shreveport Aquarium

2017 will be the year an aquarium will call downtown Shreveport home. City leaders report this new 4.3 million dollar aquarium will bring in 45 new jobs and they hope to have it open by Summer 2017.

Camp Minden M6 Propellant Disposal

The contained burn chamber in the northwest portion of Camp Minden is expected to finish burning the last of the 15-million pounds of M6 it was tasked to destroy this year. Explosive Services International told us at the end of 2016, they expect to wrap up by April or May, depending on the weather.

New Shreveport Sportran Bus Facility

In late 2014, the Shreveport city leaders broke ground for a new Sportran bus facility and two years later, the facility may become a reality. The new intermodal bus station won't be downtown anymore. Instead, it will be located across from the Shreveport Police Department. It will include 290 square foot retail space.The city is looking for vendors wanting to lease the space. The grand opening is expected to happen this summer.

Elio Motors

Late 2017 is Elio Motors' CEO Paul Elio's latest guess as to when they will be starting up production of their 3-wheeled vehicle. However, the company still needs around $300 million before they can start building the cars in the old General Motors plant.

Elio Motors faces a deadline this summer to create jobs or face a financial penalty from RACER Trust. "This is a complex timeline, it's always subject to delay," Paul Elio said in October. "But I think if we experience delays now, it will be measured in weeks, whereas before it was measured in quarters, you know, we are getting there."

According to Elio Motors' latest SEC filing, the company's latest accumulated deficit is $123,212,432 as of September 30, 2016. In addition, Elio has a working capital deficit of $25,769,911. A net loss of $34,787,800 and $13,873,656. According to the filing, "These factors among others, raise substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern," it goes on to say, "If we are unable to continue to obtain financing to meet our working capital requirements, we may have to curtail our business sharply or cease operations altogether."

United States Congressmen and Senators sworn in

Republican Mike Johnson will be sworn in as a congressman on January 3 in Washington D.C. by the speaker of the house, for his term that will run through the end of 2018. He leaves his district 8 state rep seat vacant. Voters will pick his replacement during the March 25 election.

Republican John Kennedy will also be sworn in as Louisiana's senator on January 3 in Washington D.C. by the vice president.

He leaves the Louisiana state treasurer position vacant, his top assistant Ron Henson will lead the office until voters choose another treasurer reportedly in an October election.

Caddo Commission seat vacant

Longtime Caddo Parish Commissioner Ken Epperson resigned from his position, which leaves district 12 without a commissioner. The Caddo Parish Commission will vote this week to set January 11 as a deadline for those wanting to be the interim commissioner to apply to fill the role until a new one can be elected. The commission will vote on an interim commissioner at their regular meeting on January 19.

