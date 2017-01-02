Top New Year's resolutions, why they fail and how to succeed

According to a national Marist Poll, nearly 45 percent of Americans say they're making at least one New Year's resolution for 2017.

Losing weight once again holds the top spot in the country for New Year's resolutions. That's according to research conducted by the University of Scranton and published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology.

"I'm on a diet so I'm trying to lose more weight," laughed Cecil Faries.

That same research showed that getting organized came in second place for New Year's Resolutions, followed in third by spending less and saving more money. That was also the resolution for Amanda Bradley who explained, "Help our family financially and then just to reap the rewards of the business that I'm a part of."

Coming in fourth for resolutions: Enjoy Life to the Fullest. "Just to be me and just exceed in life," added Ivori Warren.

Staying Fit and Healthy ranks as the 5th most popular resolution. Some businesses cater specifically to New Year's resolutions. For example, at Planet Fitness in Shreveport, their slogan is, 'New Year, New You' for only 10 dollars a month.

In fact, club manager Ryan Laux said they're expecting a huge surge in new clients in January. "Our foot traffic really explodes come January,"

But resolutions can be hard to keep going. Hard enough that many people won't even try. "Just don't make 'em because you never carry 'em out anyway," said Larry Pruitt.

He's far from alone.

Randy James added, "I never do 'em, always break 'em anyway." And Ira Hogg concluded, "They're kind of taboo now. Everybody tries to make them but never follows them."

Here's the good news: three out of four people make it through the first week of their New Year's resolution, according to the University of Scranton study.

The bad news? Six months after the ball drops in Times Square, more than half of all resolutions have failed.

But before you right off a resolution as most likely not being able to work, consider this: research indicates that your likelihood of reaching a goal increases ten times if you explicitly make it a New Year's resolution.

And it turns out, your age may have something to say about your odds of success.

The University of Scranton study shows 39 percent of people in their 20s achieve their resolution each year, compared to just 14 percent of people over 50.

Laux estimated that only about 35 to 40 percent of Planet Fitness clients, who set a new year's resolution, will make it through the year.

Experts say one surefire way to improve your odds of reaching and keeping your new year's resolution is to break down that goal into smaller pieces and reward yourself as you go on.

For example, people wanting to lose 30 pounds may want to break that goal in half, rather than tackle it all at once.

Another key piece of advice according to Laux: "Best you can, try to make it part of your daily routine."

He also suggested that having a resolution partner can also help with accountability and keeping you on track.

But perhaps most importantly, said Laux, is not to be too tough on yourself for backsliding. "If you miss a couple days don't give up. You can regress really fast. but you really want to make it part of a daily routine and a lifestyle change."

That way, he said, a resolution isn't temporary, but instead a permanent fix.?

