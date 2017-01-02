Man found passed out at the wheel with car in gear, kids in backseat

A Shreveport man has been charged after police say he was found unresponsive behind the wheel of a vehicle early New Years Day. (Source: Chris Jackson/Facebook)

A Shreveport man has been charged after police say he was found unresponsive behind the wheel of a car early New Years Day with two children in the car.

It happened Sunday, January 1, 2017, around 10 a.m.

Authorities say a concerned citizen told them that a man was passed out at the wheel on the Linwood Bridge near Texas Street in Shreveport.

When they arrived on the scene, they made contact with 27-year-old Timothy Savore in an attempt to remove him and the two children.

Chris Jackson was there when officers tried to remove Savore when the car began to roll backward. He says it was a miracle that Savore's foot had remained on the brake in his unconscious state.

"They opened the door and they opened the driver's side door I guess, and in the process of waking him up they had to hurry up and put the car in gear because the car started rolling back," said Jackson. "And I think that's when I turned my camera on. You can see the car as they tried to stop it on the hill and it's just by the grace of God nobody got injured, because if that car kept rolling back you know that's Texas Street right there. So it's just by the grace of God nothing happened to him."

Police say Savore had a small marijuana cigarette in his possession and was subsequently charged with simple possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.

Savore told police that his high blood pressure causes him to pass out occasionally.

The children in the vehicle were released to family members.

No injuries were reported.

