LIST: 2017 Mardi Gras events in the ArkLaTex

The 2017 Carnival Season kicks off Jan. 6, also known as the Twelfth Night, or Feast of Epiphany. This year Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 28.
Here's a list of Mardi Gras parades and events currently scheduled in The ArkLaTex. Please send any additions or corrections to webteam@ksla.com.
Laissez les bon temps rouler!
Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017
Annual MardI Gras Mass
St. Pius X Catholic Church
4300 North Market, Shreveport
The Mass will begin at 9:00 a.m.
King Cake will be served with coffee and juice following the Mass.
Loblolly 12th Night Revelers Luncheon
Holiday Inn Downtown, 102 Lake Street, 2-4 p.m.
Full buffet and live music
Mardi Gras Casual Attire
Contact and RSVP: Susan Keith (email) 318-865-3554
Krewes of Gemini & Centaur Twelfth Night Celebration
Bossier Civic Center
Dress: Denim & Diamonds
Doors Open at 6:30
Tickets: $40, (plus $10 bottomless cups)
Krewe of Dionysos 12th Night Party
7 p.m.
Ben Johnson Auditorium
400 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Natchitoches, LA
Thurs. January 12, 2017
Krewe of Sobek Parade Loading Party
Fri. January 13, 2017
Krewe of Akewa Grand Bal
"Darkside of Akewa"
Louisiana Downs Red River Room
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. / Tableau at 8 p.m.
Dress: Black tie
Admission: $65
Krewe of Sobek Grand Bal
“Lost in Space”
Shreveport Convention Center - Doors open @6pm Tableau @8pm
Heavy Hors d’oeuvres
Formal – Cash Bar
RSVP Deadline: December 30
Contact: Sabrina Moffett (email) 706-604-5564
Tickets: $82.75
Sat., January 14, 2017
Krewe of Sobek Parade XIV
Rolls at 1 p.m. in Queensborough neighborhood from State Fair of Louisiana Fairgrounds.
Krewe of Artemis Grand Bal
“Oh, the Places We’ll Geaux”
Springhill Civic Center, 101 Machen Dr., Springhill
Doors open at 6:30 p.m, Tableau at 7:30 p.m.
Dress: Black tie
Heavy Hors d'oeuvres, B.Y.O B., soft drinks provided.
Sun., January 15, 2017
Krewe of Harambee Float Loading Party
Mon., January 16, 2017
Krewe of Harambee MLK Day Hopes and Dreams Breakfast
Petroleum Club, 8 a.m.Krewe of Harambee MLK Pre-Parade Block Party
In front of Caddo Courthouse on Milam St., 11 a.m.Krewe of Harambee Parade
1 p.m., Downtown Shreveport.
The annual parade will be held, rain or shine.
Fri., January 20, 2017
Krewe Les Femmes Mystique Grand Bal
6:30 p.m.- 1 a.m.
Louisiana Downs, Red River Room Bossier City
Attire: Black Tie
Tickets: $80
Sat. January 21, 2017
Krewe of Atlas Grand Bal IX
“Cirque du Atlas Macabre”
Shreveport Convention Center
Doors open at 6:30pm and close at 7:30 (promptly).
Black Tie Optional – Black Attire Requested
Music by Flashback 5 with Special Performance by Spinner Entertainment
Heavy hor d’oeuvres from Shaver’s Catering and Photography by Easley Studios
Tickets: $75. No tickets sold at the door.
RSVP deadline: January 4
Fri., January 27, 2017
Krewe of Justinian Grand Bal XXXIII
"Viva La R'evolution"
Horseshoe Riverdome
6:30 p.m. - 12 a.m.
Dress: Black tie
Tickets: $80/person for members.
RSVP by Jan. 20
Sat., January 28, 2017
Krewe of Elders Grand Bal XIX
Doors open at 6:00
Buffet at 7:00
Tableau will start at 8:00?
Events On the Red
2000 Reeves Marine Dr., Bossier City
$55 for Elder’s Krewe Members, $65 for all others
Krewe of Demeter Grand Bal II
“Under the Big Top”
6 p.m.
David Means 4-H Building
10117 Highway 171, Grand Cane, LA
Attire: Black Tie
Tickets: $75 each or $125 per couple
Sunday, January 29
Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Jazz Brunch
Eldorado Resort Casino Grand Ballroom
11:30 A.M.
Tickets in advance only, RSVP no later than January 15.
$50 for members of the Krewe of Barkus and Meoux.
(Not a member?)
Saturday, February 4, 2017
Krewe of Centaur Grand Bal XXVI
Shreveport Convention Center
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., tableaux at 8 p.m.
Breakfast served at 9:45 p.m.
Attire: Black tie, mask recommended
Tickets: $80
Krewe of Demeter Parade
5:30 p.m.
Mansfield, LA
Saturday, February 11, 2017
20th Annual Minden Fasching/Mardi Gras Parade
2 - 7 p.m.
Springhill, LA.
Parade rolls at 4 p.m., beginning at Elm St/Germantown Rd and winds through the Minden Historic District, Downtown and back to the Germantown Road.
Email for info: mainstreet@mindenusa.com
Gemini XXVIII Grand Bal
Shreveport Hilton Convention Center
Krewe of Dionysos Grand Bal
Natchitoches Events Center
Krewe of Hebe Queen Mab Ball
"Mysteries $ Masquerades
Jefferson Visitors Center, 305 E. Austin Street, Jefferson, TX
8 p.m.- Midnight
Dress: "After Five" of Costumes
Hors d'oevres, BYOB
$45 single and $325/table for 8 people
Friday, February 17, 2017
Krewe of Centaur float-loading party
Krewe of Centaur den
351 Aero Dr, Shreveport, LA, 71107, USA
5:30-9 p.m.
Krewe Des Ambassadeurs Grand Bal XVI
Sam’s Town - Magnolia Ballroom
8 p.m.
Reserved seating required
Tickets: $75.00
Saturday, February 18, 2017
Krewe of Centaur Parade
Begins at 4 p.m. on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway in downtown Shreveport then proceeds down the parkway parade route.
Sunday, February 19, 2017
Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Pet Parade
Friday, February 24, 2017
Krewe of Gemini float-loading party
2101 E. Texas St. in Bossier City
Krewe of Highland Grand Bal
Krewe of Harambee Saada Maskhara Bal
Horseshoe Riverdome
Krewe of Dionysos Float Loading Party
Den
Saturday, February 25, 2017
Krewe of Gemini parade - Gemini Salutes America
Begins at 4 p.m. on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway in downtown Shreveport then proceeds down the parkway parade route.
Krewe Of Dionysus Parade - Mardis Gras on Mt. Olympus
7 p.m.
Parade route: Trail Boss Parking Lot- Right onto South Drive, Left onto Keyser Avenue, Right onto Jefferson Street, Straight onto Front Street, Left onto Texas Street, Left onto Second Street, ends at Church Street.
Sunday, February 26, 2017
Krewe of Highland Parade
Rolls at 2 p.m. from Gilbert Drive and Ockley Drive, Shreveport and rolls through the historic Highland neighborhood.
Tuesday, February 28, 2017
Fat Tuesday in Shreve Town - A Walking Parade
Stages at 6:30 p.m. near the Municipal Auditorium, parading less than 1/2 a mile on foot to several planned locations at 7 p.m.
Instead watching a parade, BE the parade!
Children’s Parade
Hosted by Les Femmes Mystique
6 p.m.
Pierre Bossier Mall
Bridge Closing Ceremony
Hosted by Krewe of Atlas
Midnight
Texas Street Bridge
