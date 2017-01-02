LIST: 2017 Mardi Gras events in the ArkLaTex

The 2017 Carnival Season kicks off Jan. 6, also known as the Twelfth Night, or Feast of Epiphany. This year Fat Tuesday falls on Feb. 28.

Here's a list of Mardi Gras parades and events currently scheduled in The ArkLaTex. Please send any additions or corrections to webteam@ksla.com.

Laissez les bon temps rouler!

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017

Annual MardI Gras Mass

St. Pius X Catholic Church

4300 North Market, Shreveport

The Mass will begin at 9:00 a.m.

King Cake will be served with coffee and juice following the Mass.



Loblolly 12th Night Revelers Luncheon

Holiday Inn Downtown, 102 Lake Street, 2-4 p.m.

Full buffet and live music

Mardi Gras Casual Attire

Contact and RSVP: Susan Keith (email) 318-865-3554

Krewes of Gemini & Centaur Twelfth Night Celebration

Bossier Civic Center

Dress: Denim & Diamonds

Doors Open at 6:30

Tickets: $40, (plus $10 bottomless cups)

Krewe of Dionysos 12th Night Party

7 p.m.

Ben Johnson Auditorium

400 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Natchitoches, LA

Thurs. January 12, 2017

Krewe of Sobek Parade Loading Party

Fri. January 13, 2017

Krewe of Akewa Grand Bal

"Darkside of Akewa"

Louisiana Downs Red River Room

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. / Tableau at 8 p.m.

Dress: Black tie

Admission: $65



Krewe of Sobek Grand Bal

“Lost in Space”

Shreveport Convention Center - Doors open @6pm Tableau @8pm

Heavy Hors d’oeuvres

Formal – Cash Bar

RSVP Deadline: December 30

Contact: Sabrina Moffett (email) 706-604-5564

Tickets: $82.75

Sat., January 14, 2017

Krewe of Sobek Parade XIV

Rolls at 1 p.m. in Queensborough neighborhood from State Fair of Louisiana Fairgrounds.

Krewe of Artemis Grand Bal

“Oh, the Places We’ll Geaux”

Springhill Civic Center, 101 Machen Dr., Springhill

Doors open at 6:30 p.m, Tableau at 7:30 p.m.

Dress: Black tie

Heavy Hors d'oeuvres, B.Y.O B., soft drinks provided.

Sun., January 15, 2017

Krewe of Harambee Float Loading Party

Mon., January 16, 2017

Krewe of Harambee MLK Day Hopes and Dreams Breakfast

Petroleum Club, 8 a.m.



Krewe of Harambee MLK Pre-Parade Block Party

In front of Caddo Courthouse on Milam St., 11 a.m.



Krewe of Harambee Parade

1 p.m., Downtown Shreveport. Petroleum Club, 8 a.m.In front of Caddo Courthouse on Milam St., 11 a.m.1 p.m., Downtown Shreveport.

The annual parade will be held, rain or shine.

Fri., January 20, 2017

Krewe Les Femmes Mystique Grand Bal

6:30 p.m.- 1 a.m.

Louisiana Downs, Red River Room Bossier City

Attire: Black Tie

Tickets: $80

Sat. January 21, 2017

Krewe of Atlas Grand Bal IX

“Cirque du Atlas Macabre”

Shreveport Convention Center

Doors open at 6:30pm and close at 7:30 (promptly).

Black Tie Optional – Black Attire Requested

Music by Flashback 5 with Special Performance by Spinner Entertainment

Heavy hor d’oeuvres from Shaver’s Catering and Photography by Easley Studios

Tickets: $75. No tickets sold at the door.

RSVP deadline: January 4

Fri., January 27, 2017

Krewe of Justinian Grand Bal XXXIII

"Viva La R'evolution"

Horseshoe Riverdome

6:30 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Dress: Black tie

Tickets: $80/person for members.

RSVP by Jan. 20

Sat., January 28, 2017

Krewe of Elders Grand Bal XIX

Doors open at 6:00

Buffet at 7:00

Tableau will start at 8:00?

Events On the Red

2000 Reeves Marine Dr., Bossier City

$55 for Elder’s Krewe Members, $65 for all others

Krewe of Demeter Grand Bal II

“Under the Big Top”

6 p.m.

David Means 4-H Building

10117 Highway 171, Grand Cane, LA

Attire: Black Tie

Tickets: $75 each or $125 per couple

Sunday, January 29

Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Jazz Brunch

Eldorado Resort Casino Grand Ballroom

11:30 A.M.

Tickets in advance only, RSVP no later than January 15.

$50 for members of the Krewe of Barkus and Meoux.

(Not a member?)

Saturday, February 4, 2017

Krewe of Centaur Grand Bal XXVI

Shreveport Convention Center

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., tableaux at 8 p.m.

Breakfast served at 9:45 p.m.

Attire: Black tie, mask recommended

Tickets: $80



Krewe of Demeter Parade

5:30 p.m.

Mansfield, LA

Saturday, February 11, 2017

20th Annual Minden Fasching/Mardi Gras Parade

2 - 7 p.m.

Springhill, LA.

Parade rolls at 4 p.m., beginning at Elm St/Germantown Rd and winds through the Minden Historic District, Downtown and back to the Germantown Road.

Email for info: mainstreet@mindenusa.com

Gemini XXVIII Grand Bal

Shreveport Hilton Convention Center

Krewe of Dionysos Grand Bal

Natchitoches Events Center

Krewe of Hebe Queen Mab Ball

"Mysteries $ Masquerades

Jefferson Visitors Center, 305 E. Austin Street, Jefferson, TX

8 p.m.- Midnight

Dress: "After Five" of Costumes

Hors d'oevres, BYOB

$45 single and $325/table for 8 people

Friday, February 17, 2017

Krewe of Centaur float-loading party

Krewe of Centaur den

351 Aero Dr, Shreveport, LA, 71107, USA

5:30-9 p.m.

Krewe Des Ambassadeurs Grand Bal XVI

Sam’s Town - Magnolia Ballroom

8 p.m.

Reserved seating required

Tickets: $75.00

Saturday, February 18, 2017

Krewe of Centaur Parade

Begins at 4 p.m. on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway in downtown Shreveport then proceeds down the parkway parade route.



Sunday, February 19, 2017

Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Pet Parade

Friday, February 24, 2017

Krewe of Gemini float-loading party

2101 E. Texas St. in Bossier City

Krewe of Highland Grand Bal



Krewe of Harambee Saada Maskhara Bal

Horseshoe Riverdome

Krewe of Dionysos Float Loading Party

Den

Saturday, February 25, 2017

Krewe of Gemini parade - Gemini Salutes America

Begins at 4 p.m. on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway in downtown Shreveport then proceeds down the parkway parade route.

Krewe Of Dionysus Parade - Mardis Gras on Mt. Olympus

7 p.m.

Parade route: Trail Boss Parking Lot- Right onto South Drive, Left onto Keyser Avenue, Right onto Jefferson Street, Straight onto Front Street, Left onto Texas Street, Left onto Second Street, ends at Church Street.

Sunday, February 26, 2017

Krewe of Highland Parade

Rolls at 2 p.m. from Gilbert Drive and Ockley Drive, Shreveport and rolls through the historic Highland neighborhood.

Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Fat Tuesday in Shreve Town - A Walking Parade

Stages at 6:30 p.m. near the Municipal Auditorium, parading less than 1/2 a mile on foot to several planned locations at 7 p.m.

Instead watching a parade, BE the parade!



Children’s Parade

Hosted by Les Femmes Mystique

6 p.m.

Pierre Bossier Mall



Bridge Closing Ceremony

Hosted by Krewe of Atlas

Midnight

Texas Street Bridge

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.