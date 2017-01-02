Wind downs large tree on LA 1

An unknown fluid was spilled the morning of Jan. 2 onto the on-ramp from I-220 to eastbound I-20 in Bossier City. It apparently caused the roadway to get really slippery. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Thunderstorm winds felled a large tree across a major highway in Natchitoches Parish the morning of Jan. 2.

It happened at 10:42 a.m. on Highway 1 just north of Cypress and about 3 miles south of Natchez, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office and the Shreveport office of the National Weather Service.

Most of the road was blocked and visibility in the area was poor due to heavy rain, sheriff's deputies said.

"If you are traveling through the area, drive carefully, pay attention to the roadway and expect delays," says a notice on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

An update posted at 12:19 p.m. says the roadway now is passable. "Please drive careful."

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office also received a report at 10:44 a.m. of a downed tree blocking Louisiana Highway 485 just south of the compactor station. Crews had that roadway cleared by 11:45 p.m.

At 10 a.m., 1-inch hail was recorded about a mile east of Sibley in Webster Parish. No damage was immediately reported to the Weather Service.

The weather didn't help crews clean up a spill that caused traffic problems in Bossier Parish.

An unknown fluid was spilled onto the on-ramp from Interstate 220 to eastbound Interstate 20 in Bossier City.

It apparently caused the roadway to get really slippery.

The ramp was closed for a time the morning of Jan. 2 so the mess could be cleaned up.

Among outages being reported by AEP-SWEPCO are those affecting 2,063 customers in Caddo Parish, 1,706 in Sabine Parish, 682 in Natchitoches Parish, 286 in Bossier Parish, 19 in DeSoto Parish and 10 in Morris County, Texas.

