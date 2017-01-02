Network gives sneak peek at ex-Shreveport detective's series

In the series, Rod Demery reflects on his 14 years as a homicide detective – a destiny to which he was drawn after his mother was slain when he was just 3 years old.

Ex-ArkLaTex detective takes us inside his new crime TV series

The first episonde of former Shreveport police Detective Rod Demery's docu-series "Murder Chose Me" is set to air at 9 p.m. Central Feb. 15 on the Investigation Discovery channel. (Source: investigationdiscovery.com)

Investigation Discovery is giving viewers a sneak peak at a new series centered on a former Shreveport homicide detective.

"Murder Chose Me" is one of five new TV series the network previewed Jan. 1.

The special New Year's Day premiere marked the national debut of Rod Demery, who retired from the Shreveport Police Department in March and now works as a special homicide investigator with the Caddo district attorney’s office.

His new series highlights his personal life and several high-profile homicide cases he worked.

Here's how the network describes the docu-series:

"Retired Shreveport homicide detective Rod Demery reflects on the career he was destined for since the age of 3, when his own mother was murdered. Vowing to ensure that no family would be denied justice the way his family was, Demery served 14 years as a detective in the violent crimes unit, with an unprecedented 100% confession and solve rate as lead investigator. Intimate first-person storytelling meets a gritty Southern backdrop in Shreveport, La."

The first of the 10 hourlong episodes is set to air at 9 p.m. Central on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

You still can get a sneak peek at "Murder Chose Me" by clicking here.

