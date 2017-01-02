Gunman in truck robs man at bank ATM in north Shreveport

A man told police he was robbed by a gunman at 3:45 a.m. Jan. 2 at an ATM at the Bancorp South branch in the 1200 block of North Market Street. (Source: Google Maps)

A gunman robbed a man making a withdrawal from an automated teller machine early the morning of Jan. 2 in north Shreveport.

It happened at 3:45 a.m. at the Bancorp South branch in the 1200 block of North Market Street, police records show.

The man told police he had just made a withdrawal from an ATM when he was approached by a man in a truck who was armed with a handgun.

After taking the money the man had just withdrawn, the gunman then demanded the man's wallet and took money from it as well.

The gunman, described as tall and possibly in his 20s, then fled in an unknown direction.

No description of the truck was given.

No injuries were reported.

No arrest has been made.

