2 try to take car with baby inside as woman unloads vehicle

The resident of Linwood Homes in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue chased her car for 5 blocks until the man who took it parked the vehicle and ran off, police said. (Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

A woman left her 2-week-old in the car while unloading groceries into her apartment when 2 men tried to make off with the vehicle, Shreveport police said. (Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport woman faced a real nightmare when an attempted carjacking almost turned into a kidnapping.

The woman's infant daughter was in the back seat when 2 men tried to make off with the woman's car, police said.

It happened at 5:07 p.m. Jan. 1 in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

The woman left her 2-week-old in the vehicle while unloading groceries into her apartment at Linwood Homes in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue.

At one point, she returned to her car to find a man sitting in the driver's seat.

Authorities said another man was with him. He reportedly was chased away down West 70th Street by the baby's grandmother.

That's when the other man tried to drive off with the car. The baby still was inside.

The woman chased him for 5 blocks until he parked and ran off.

The baby was unhurt.

No arrest has been made.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.