Miller Co. gets new sheriff, county judge

The New Year brought in a new sheriff and a new county judge for residents in Miller County, Arkansas.

On January 1, 2017, at midnight Jackie Runion was officially sworn in as the new Miller County Sheriff, and Roy John McNatt as the new Miller County judge.

Runion was elected by Miller County voters in the November election to replace Sheriff Ron Stovall, who did not seek re-election.

When he was sworn in, Runion addressed the recent attack on a Miller County Correctional officer.

On Sunday, December 18, authorities say corrections officer Lisa Mauldin was killed when she reportedly got into an altercation with an inmate. Runion says he is thankful for the department's support during this difficult time.

"We've had a pretty tough time, as you know, in the last month in the Detention Center, and I have to commend the detention officers who have really stepped up, along with the Miller County Sheriff's department," Runion stated. "I'm really proud of them."

The inmate was later identified as Trammel Hunter.

The County Judge and Miller County Sheriff positions are both two-year terms.

