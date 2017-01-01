22-year-old LaTech student fatally shot off campus on NYE

Ruston police say a 22-year-old Louisiana Tech University student was fatally shot New Year’s Eve.

Now they are searching for his killer.

Police said they received a report of the shooting about 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at 105 E. Texas Ave. in Ruston.

Officers found the student with a gunshot wound at the scene immediately southeast of the Lincoln Parish Courthouse in downtown Ruston.

Nicholas Green, of Elton, La., was taken to Northern Louisiana Medical Center in Ruston, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information to call the Ruston Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division at (318) 255-4141.

Or contact Ruston-Lincoln Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 255-1111, texting "TIP515 plus your message" to CRIMES (274637) or submitting a

tip online at the website rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.