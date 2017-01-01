Girlfriend of man missing since Christmas Eve fears the worst

Detectives say there is nothing that overtly indicates Eric Wing may have fallen victim to foul play. At the same time, they are concerned about the 41-year-old Shreveport man's well-being and want to ensure he's safe.

Detectives say there is nothing that overtly indicates Eric Wing may have fallen victim to foul play. At the same time, they are concerned about the 41-year-old Shreveport man's well-being and want to ensure he's safe.

MISSING: Eric Wing, 41, of the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road in Shreveport. He stands about 5'9" tall, weighs about 155 pounds and last was seen wearing a dark shirt, a white beaded necklace, blue jeans and brown work boots. (Source: Shreveport police)

MISSING: Eric Wing, 41, of the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road in Shreveport. He stands about 5'9" tall, weighs about 155 pounds and last was seen wearing a dark shirt, a white beaded necklace, blue jeans and brown work boots. (Source: Shreveport police)

MISSING: Eric Wing, 41, of the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road in Shreveport.

A Shreveport's man disappearance the day before Christmas has his girlfriend and police fearing the worst as they continue their search for him.

Eric Wing, 41, last was seen Christmas Eve while staying with Branscum at The Residence at River Bend in the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road in Shreveport.

His girlfriend Andrea Branscum said the past eight days without him have been a living nightmare.

"My biggest concern is that he's dead," she said, pulling no punches on her worst fear.

"He has been missing seven days. He's never done this in 11 years. He's never sneaked off and stayed out with the boys or, you know, went to his family's and didn't tell me. So I'm not real sure what to think."

Branscum said she got a phone call from Wing on Christmas Day. "And he said, 'I want to tell you Merry Christmas, happy birthday and I love you.' And he just hung the phone up."

What worries her the most, she said, is what Wing did not have with him when he disappeared - credit cards and cash. Nor did he take cigarettes even though he is a heavy smoker, Branscum added.

He took only a coat.

Now police are on the case.

"There's no overt information, there's nothing overtly indicative that he is the victim of any kind of foul play," said Bill Goodin, Shreveport's interim deputy police chief. "However, detectives are concerned for his welfare."

Police are making a direct appeal to the public about this case, Goodin added. "Certainly, anybody that has any information relative to his whereabouts, we're urging them to call in."

Wing stands 5'9" tall, weighs 155 pounds and last was seen wearing a dark shirt, a white beaded necklace, blue jeans and brown work boots.

Authorities urge anyone with information about him to call Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.