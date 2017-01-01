Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Monday

Scattered storms will track across the ArkLaTex on Monday. Some storms could be strong to possibly severe as they move through the area.

The threat for severe weather is expected primarily during the morning to early afternoon hours. Storms will be out of the area by at least 3pm if not earlier. The stronger storm activity will arrive in east Texas first, tracking through between 7 and 10am. The Shreveport metro area along with most of southwest Arkansas and extreme eastern Texas will see the strongest storms between 10am and 1pm. The far eastern ArkLaTex can expect the possibility of severe weather during the early afternoon hours.

Damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or higher along with quarter-sized hail will pose the greatest risk. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out, but the threat looks fairly low at this time.

Here are a few snapshots from Futuretrack showing the strong storms tracking through the area.

8 a.m.

11 a.m.

2 p.m.

Plan on staying weather aware on Monday. The Stormtracker 12 Weather team provides multiple ways for you go get the very latest on our storm threat.

