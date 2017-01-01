It's a boy! Meet Shreveport-Bossier's first baby born in the new year

His parents say Christopher Kyle is named in memory of Navy SEAL Christopher Kyle, the decorated American sniper, and in honor of the men in his father’s family who served in the military. (Source: Willis-Knighton Health System)

Christopher Kyle Yonnes is the first baby of the new year in Shreveport-Bossier. He is the son of Sierra Madrigal and Brandon Yonnes of Bossier City. (Source: Willis-Knighton Health System)

The first baby of the new year in Shreveport-Bossier is a boy.

Christopher Kyles Yonnes was born at 12: 38 a.m. at Willis-Knighton Bossier Health Center, weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces . He is 19.1 inches long.

Christopher is the first child for Sierra Madrigal and Brandon Yonnes.

They say they chose to name the baby in memory of Navy SEAL Christopher Kyle, the decorated American sniper, and in honor of the men in Brandon’s family who served in the military.

The baby was delivered by Dr. Gregory Blanton.

