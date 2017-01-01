1 suspect in custody, 1 sought in Shreveport carjacking

Police have one suspect in custody and are searching for a second after a carjacking in Shreveport Saturday night.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Kings Hwy.

According to police, the victim was sitting in his 2010 silver Ford Mustang when two men approached him with a handgun. The gunmen ordered the victim out of the Mustang and drove off.

Police later found the vehicle and arrested one of the reported gunmen with the assistance of a K-9 unit.

No names have been released.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.