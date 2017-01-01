New Year's Eve shooting sends man to hospital in Bossier City

Bossier City police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on New Year's Eve.

Police say the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, and that it stemmed from an argument between the 18-year-old victim and a group in the parking lot of the U.S. Petrol gas station in the 5400 block of Barksdale Blvd.

After the argument, the teen got into a vehicle and left. The group he was arguing with left in a different vehicle. Both were headed north on Barksdale Blvd between Golden Meadows and Robert E. Lee Boulevard when a shot was fired from the gunman’s vehicle striking the victim in the left arm and lower torso.

The driver of the victim’s vehicle stopped in the parking lot of the New Life Worship Center in the 2000 block of Robert E. Lee Blvd.

Police say the gunman drove off.

The victim was taken to University Health hospital where he underwent surgery. His current condition has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bossier Crimestoppers at 318-424-4100.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.