Coats for Kids would not work without generosity of donors

A girl prepares to try on a coat during the Coats for Kids distribution the morning of Dec. 31. (Source: KSLA News 12)

KSLA News 12's 28th annual Coats for Kids drive with Porter's Fine Dry Cleaning wrapped up Dec. 31 with the donated outerwear being distributed at 2 locations.

Thousands of coats were collected during the drive.

The giveaway ran from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 31 at Goodwill Industries of Northwest Louisiana in Shreveport and Porter's Fine Dry Cleaning in Bossier City.

The purpose of the Coats for Kids drive is to collect, clean and distribute coats to children in need just in time for the coldest part of winter.

The program has been keeping area children warm since its inception.

Those could include the grandchildren of a woman who earnestly was seeking information about the giveaway early the morning of Dec. 31. She wanted to get coats for the 7 grandchildren she is helping raise.

"We continually are amazed by the generosity of the ArkLaTex," Mark Porter, of Porter's Fine Dry Cleaning, said during the distribution Dec. 31.

"This program would not work if the people of the ArkLaTex didn't donate coats. We wouldn't have any coats to give away like we are doing this morning."

KSLA News 12 also thanks everyone who donated to this year's Coats for Kids drive.

Photo identification, such as a driver's license, and proof of need are required to pick up a coat.

Forms of proof that are accepted include:

• Supplemental Security Income award letter (SSI)

• Food stamp card

• Aid to Dependent Children (ADC) Card award letter

• Unemployment benefits book

• W-2 form to verify income

• Monthly pay stubs or four weekly pay stubs

• Private pension or retirement fund award

• Social Security award letter

• Medicaid card

• Referral letter from a United Way agency or another community service agency on their letterhead.

A Social Security card also is an acceptable form of identification.

