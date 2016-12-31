Police on lookout for drunken driving, celebratory gunfire

It's against the law to fire a gun in Shreveport. Furthermore, a gun fired into the air could result in someone being hurt or, worse, killed by a falling bullet. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Police are on the lookout for drunken drivers this New Year's Eve.

But they also are watching for those who choose to fire guns into the air as a means of celebration.

That, they say, is a threat to others' lives and property.

People can get killed or hurt by a falling bullet.

"Please remember what goes up must come down, and that certainly applies to bullets shot into the air," interim Shreveport Deputy Police Chief Bill Goodin said. "While some may think they magically disappear, this is not the case."

In years past, buildings also have been damaged by gunfire on New Year's Eve.

"We want to get that message out there to folks that ... if you make a conscious decision to put the lives of others at risk by firing a gun into the air in celebration of the new year, we will put you in jail," Goodin said.

"And we will be out there looking for you."

If you hear someone firing a gun, immediately call 911 and report it to police.

