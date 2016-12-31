Body found in Shreveport ID'd as man missing nearly a month

Police are investigating the discovery of a body behind the old Outlet Mall in West Shreveport. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

A man found dead in west Shreveport early the afternoon of Dec. 31 has been missing for almost a month, police said.

Authorities have identified him as 27-year-old Desmond Davis.

His body was found just before 12:30 p.m. about 100 yards into heavy woods behind a former outlet mall off Greenwood Road.

The facility now serves as Regal Banquet and Conference Center.

That's also behind the parking lot of Red Roof Inn.

Davis last was seen the first week of December at an apartment complex on Walker Road.

His car later was found at Red Roof Inn.

Davis' body was discovered by a man who was scouting the area for places to hunt.

Shreveport police Detective Sgt. Kevin Strickland would not elaborate on how long it appears Davis' body was there, what condition it was in nor how he might have died.

The Caddo coroner's office has yet to determine the cause of Davis' death and whether it involved foul play.

As in most cases in which a death is potentially suspicious, Strickland said, police will continue to investigate Davis' death as a homicide until their findings indicate otherwise.

Copyright 2016 KSLA. All rights reserved.