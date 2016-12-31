Police investigate stabbing during sibling argument in Shreveport

Shreveport police are investigating a stabbing overnight involving 2 siblings.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Pointe Coupee Drive, authorities said.

The 2 brothers were at their mother’s house when an argument broke out and escalated into a stabbing.

One of the brothers stabbed the other multiple times with a pocketknife, police said.

The wounded male was taken to University Health in Shreveport for treatment.

No arrest has been made.

