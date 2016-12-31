AR among 19 states to see minimum wage rise Jan. 1

From coast to coast, the arrival of the new year mean a pay raise for minimum wage workers in 19 states, including Arkansas, along with 22 cities.

But the wage increase has not stopped the debate.

With the arrival of 2017 in Arkansas, minimum wage workers are seeing a pay increase to $8.50 an hour. That's a 50-cent jump.

But at SuperValu Foods in Texarkana, the grocery's owner isn't celebrating.

"My opinion is it's not going to help the people working for it," Alan Bellamy said. "The only way they can get help is to lower the cost of living."

He recalled that the minimum wage was $2.25 an hour when he was a child. But Bellamy also conceded that it only took $10 back then to fill up your truck's gas tank.

"You ask me, the only one coming out good on (the) minimum wage increase is the federal government because they get more taxes out of everybody's check," he added.

Others think much differently.

"I think it's a good deal. I think we needed it," said Arkansas resident James Louis.

Like Bellamy, Louis also cited the high cost of living.

But Louis said he sees that as a reason for raising the minimum wage.

"Take a pack of cigarettes, $5, gasoline is $3, you ain't got very much left."

Store employee Peggy Byrge thinks the increase is great for single mothers "and, you know, people that's got families, two or three kids and that's the only wage they got coming in."

Bellamy insisted that this minimum wage increase will impact his business. "Oh, it'll affect the bottom line. I mean, you gotta, you gotta either have more gross profit or less expenses."

When asked if that means shoppers could expect to see a jump in prices at his store, Bellamy said: "Gonna try not to. But you gotta do what you gotta do."

This is the third and final minimum wage increase in as many years in Arkansas in the wake of a statewide initiative voters approved in 2014.

There are exceptions to the wage increase. They include tipped employees, some student workers and other exempt occupations.

The federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 an hour.

