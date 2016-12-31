Man found fatally shot inside car crashed into Shreveport apartments identified

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified a man found fatally shot inside a vehicle that crashed into an apartment early Saturday morning.

Police were called to a report of shots fired just before 12:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Golf Links Blvd. when they found 21-year-old Phadarius Hughes in the parking lot of the Briarwood Apartments.

Police say Hughes was found in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to the head.

The vehicle that had run into the side of one of the units of the apartment had several bullet holes through the driver's side window and rear glass, according to the coroner's office.

There are no suspects at this point.

The investigation of the shooting is ongoing.

