New Year's Eve events in Shreveport and Bossier City

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

Looking for something to do to ring in the new year? Here’s a list of events in Shreveport and Bossier City to celebrate the end of 2016:

Tux & Pucks Shreveport Mudbugs vs. Lone Star Brahmas

  • Puck drops at 7:11 p.m.
  • George’s Pond at Hirsch Coliseum
  • Tickets: $20
  • Includes: soda, hot dog and party hat

New Year’s Eve Celebration and Fireworks Spectacular, Harrah’s Louisiana Downs

  • The fun starts at 8 p.m., and fireworks shoot off just after midnight
  • Live music: Miss Used and DJ Love
  • No cover

The Celebrity Lounge, El Dorado Casino

  • Starts at 10 p.m.
  • Live music: Elegant Few 

New Year’s Eve Celebration, Diamond Jacks

  • Live music: Side FX
  • Free champagne toast at midnight

New Year’s Eve Gala, Sci-Port Discovery Center

  • Starts at 8:30 p.m.
  • Black tie attire
  • Reserve a ticket

Brew Year’s Eve, Red River Brewing

  • Starts at 6 p.m.
  • Live music: Highway Lions
  • Food truck: Some Like it Hot

Last Beer of the Year, Great Raft Brewing

  • Starts at 6 p.m.
  • Limited beers on tap
  • Live music: Alex McCullough and Easy Money

New Year’s Eve at Big Country

  • Starts at 7 p.m.
  • Tickets: $25 in advance or $35 at the door
  • Includes: champagne and party favors

Windstorm Band at Boomtown

  • Starts at 8 p.m.
  • Free champagne toast at midnight

